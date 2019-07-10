Creatures damaged by this get burn +2. Pick one: Gain "Afterlife: Both gods unlock 2 mana locks" or "Afterlife: Both gods draw a card".

Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +2. Roar: Pick one – Gain "Afterlife: Both gods unlock two mana locks" or "Afterlife: Both gods draw a card".

Runed Asp is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Runed Asp belongs to death. Runed Asp costs 2 mana. Runed Asp rarity is rare. Runed Asp is from type Creature. Runed Asp has 2 attack. Runed Asp has 1 health. Runed Asp is from Anubian tribe. Runed Asp is part of the core set. Runed Asp currently available in beta. There are 302 Runed Asp cards in existence (total). Runed Asp was released at May 09, 2020.