2

Rune of Fire

Deal 3 damage to an enemy character.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Rune of Fire
Deal 3 damage.

Version 2

Replaced August 13, 2019

2
Rune of Fire
Deal 3 damage.

Version 1

Replaced December 02, 2018

Rune of Fire is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Rune of Fire is a neutral card. Rune of Fire costs 2 mana. Rune of Fire rarity is common. Rune of Fire is from type Spell. Rune of Fire is from Neutral tribe. Rune of Fire is part of the genesis set. Rune of Fire currently available in beta. Rune of Fire was released at August 28, 2019.