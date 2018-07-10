5

Runaway Trebuchet

Blitz. Roar: Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature.

4
1
Structure

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
Version 4

Replaced October 26, 2019

5
Runaway Trebuchet
Blitz. Roar: Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature.
4
1

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Runaway Trebuchet
Blitz. Roar: Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature.
4
1

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

3
Runaway Trebuchet
Roar: Attack a random enemy creature.
4
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Runaway Trebuchet is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Runaway Trebuchet belongs to war. Runaway Trebuchet costs 5 mana. Runaway Trebuchet rarity is common. Runaway Trebuchet is from type Creature. Runaway Trebuchet has 4 attack. Runaway Trebuchet has 1 health. Runaway Trebuchet is from Structure tribe. Runaway Trebuchet is part of the genesis set. Runaway Trebuchet currently available in beta. There are 35262 Runaway Trebuchet cards in existence (total). Runaway Trebuchet was released at October 26, 2019.