Ruins Explorer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ruins Explorer belongs to nature. Ruins Explorer costs 2 mana. Ruins Explorer rarity is rare. Ruins Explorer is from type Creature. Ruins Explorer has 1 attack. Ruins Explorer has 2 health. Ruins Explorer is from Neutral tribe. Ruins Explorer is part of the genesis set. Ruins Explorer currently available in beta. There are 12337 Ruins Explorer cards in existence (total). Ruins Explorer was released at August 28, 2019.