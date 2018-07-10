2

Rolling Watcher

At the start of each turn, this creature gets +1 strength.

0
3
Atlantean

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Rolling Watcher
At the start of each turn Rolling Watcher gains 1 strength.
0
3
Atlantean

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Rolling Watcher
At the start of each turn, gain +1/+0.
0
3
Atlantean

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

2
Rolling Watcher
At the start of each turn, gain +1 Attack.
1
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Rolling Watcher

Rolling Watcher is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Rolling Watcher is a neutral card. Rolling Watcher costs 2 mana. Rolling Watcher rarity is common. Rolling Watcher is from type Creature. Rolling Watcher has 0 attack. Rolling Watcher has 3 health. Rolling Watcher is from Atlantean tribe. Rolling Watcher is part of the genesis set. Rolling Watcher currently available in beta. There are 35202 Rolling Watcher cards in existence (total). Rolling Watcher was released at August 28, 2019.