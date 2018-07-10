Rockdrake Egg

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Burn 2. Cannot attack. Afterlife: If you have 6 or more cards in hand summon a 6/5 Rockdrake.
Version 3
Replaced October 10, 2019
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
