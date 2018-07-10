Afterlife : If you have 8 or more cards in your hand, summon a 5/5 Rockdrake.

Burn 2. Cannot attack. Afterlife: If you have 6 or more cards in hand summon a 6/5 Rockdrake.

Rockdrake Egg is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Rockdrake Egg is a neutral card. Rockdrake Egg costs 2 mana. Rockdrake Egg rarity is rare. Rockdrake Egg is from type Creature. Rockdrake Egg has 0 attack. Rockdrake Egg has 6 health. Rockdrake Egg is from Dragon tribe. Rockdrake Egg is part of the genesis set. Rockdrake Egg currently available in beta. There are 12131 Rockdrake Egg cards in existence (total). Rockdrake Egg was released at October 10, 2019.