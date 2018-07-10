4

Roadside Outfitter

At the end of your turn, give +1/+1 to each creature in your hand.

2
2
Guild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Version 4

Replaced October 26, 2019

4
Roadside Outfitter

At the end of your turn, give +1/+1 to all creatures in your hand.

1
2

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

5
Roadside Outfitter
At the end of your turn, give +1/+1 to all creatures in your hand.
1
2

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

6
Roadside Outfitter
End of your turn: Give all creatures in your hand +1/+1.
2
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

