At the end of your turn, give +1/+1 to all creatures in your hand.

Roadside Outfitter is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Roadside Outfitter belongs to war. Roadside Outfitter costs 4 mana. Roadside Outfitter rarity is rare. Roadside Outfitter is from type Creature. Roadside Outfitter has 2 attack. Roadside Outfitter has 2 health. Roadside Outfitter is from Guild tribe. Roadside Outfitter is part of the genesis set. Roadside Outfitter currently available in beta. There are 12431 Roadside Outfitter cards in existence (total). Roadside Outfitter was released at October 26, 2019.