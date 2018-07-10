Rift Scholar is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Rift Scholar belongs to magic. Rift Scholar costs 5 mana. Rift Scholar rarity is common. Rift Scholar is from type Creature. Rift Scholar has 2 attack. Rift Scholar has 2 health. Rift Scholar is from Mystic tribe. Rift Scholar is part of the genesis set. Rift Scholar currently available in beta. There are 35526 Rift Scholar cards in existence (total). Rift Scholar was released at October 26, 2019.