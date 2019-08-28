Heal your god for 7. If this puts your god at full health, add a random Nature card to your hand.

Revivification is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Revivification belongs to nature. Revivification costs 1 mana. Revivification rarity is common. Revivification is from type Spell. Revivification is from Neutral tribe. Revivification is part of the core set. Revivification currently available in beta. There are 399 Revivification cards in existence (total). Revivification was released at August 28, 2019.