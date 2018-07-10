Revenant Lynx is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Revenant Lynx belongs to nature. Revenant Lynx costs 3 mana. Revenant Lynx rarity is rare. Revenant Lynx is from type Creature. Revenant Lynx has 4 attack. Revenant Lynx has 2 health. Revenant Lynx is from Wild tribe. Revenant Lynx is part of the genesis set. Revenant Lynx currently available in beta. There are 12283 Revenant Lynx cards in existence (total). Revenant Lynx was released at October 26, 2019.