Revenant Lynx

Confused. Roar: Refresh 2 mana.

Wild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

Revenant Lynx
Confused. Roar: Refresh 2 mana.
Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Revenant Lynx
Afterlife: Send this creature to your deck.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Revenant Lynx is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Revenant Lynx belongs to nature. Revenant Lynx costs 3 mana. Revenant Lynx rarity is rare. Revenant Lynx is from type Creature. Revenant Lynx has 4 attack. Revenant Lynx has 2 health. Revenant Lynx is from Wild tribe. Revenant Lynx is part of the genesis set. Revenant Lynx currently available in beta. There are 12283 Revenant Lynx cards in existence (total). Revenant Lynx was released at October 26, 2019.