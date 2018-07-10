2

Respected Jarl

Blitz. Roar: Give a friendly damaged creature twin strike and +1 strength.

2
1
Viking

Highly respected. The best Jarl.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Respected Jarl

Roar: Give a friendly damaged creature twin strike and strength +1.

2
1
Viking

Version 3

Replaced September 17, 2019

2
Respected Jarl
Roar: Give a friendly damaged creature twin strike and strength +1.
2
1
Viking

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Respected Jarl
Afterlife: Your damaged creatures gain Twin-Strike.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Respected Jarl is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Respected Jarl belongs to war. Respected Jarl costs 2 mana. Respected Jarl rarity is epic. Respected Jarl is from type Creature. Respected Jarl has 2 attack. Respected Jarl has 1 health. Respected Jarl is from Viking tribe. Respected Jarl is part of the genesis set. Respected Jarl currently available in beta. There are 4556 Respected Jarl cards in existence (total). Respected Jarl was released at September 17, 2019.