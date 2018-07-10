Respected Jarl is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Respected Jarl belongs to war. Respected Jarl costs 2 mana. Respected Jarl rarity is epic. Respected Jarl is from type Creature. Respected Jarl has 2 attack. Respected Jarl has 1 health. Respected Jarl is from Viking tribe. Respected Jarl is part of the genesis set. Respected Jarl currently available in beta. There are 4556 Respected Jarl cards in existence (total). Respected Jarl was released at September 17, 2019.