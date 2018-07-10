Draw 2 creatures from your deck that have a mana cost of 2 or less.

Reinforcements is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Reinforcements belongs to war. Reinforcements costs 3 mana. Reinforcements rarity is common. Reinforcements is from type Spell. Reinforcements is from Neutral tribe. Reinforcements is part of the genesis set. Reinforcements currently available in beta. There are 35504 Reinforcements cards in existence (total). Reinforcements was released at August 28, 2019.