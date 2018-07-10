Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 22, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Reinforcements is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Reinforcements belongs to war. Reinforcements costs 3 mana. Reinforcements rarity is common. Reinforcements is from type Spell. Reinforcements is from Neutral tribe. Reinforcements is part of the genesis set. Reinforcements currently available in beta. There are 35504 Reinforcements cards in existence (total). Reinforcements was released at August 28, 2019.