Reformation is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Reformation belongs to light. Reformation costs 1 mana. Reformation rarity is common. Reformation is from type Spell. Reformation is from Neutral tribe. Reformation is part of the genesis set. Reformation currently available in beta. There are 35412 Reformation cards in existence (total). Reformation was released at August 28, 2019.