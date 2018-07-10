1

Reformation

Set a creature's strength to 1 and give it +1 health.

Former versions

1
Reformation
Set a creature's strength to 1 and give it health +1.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Reformation
Set a creature's Attack to 2 and give it +2 Health.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

2
Reformation
Swap all creature's Attack and Health.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

