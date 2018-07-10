Reflection Elementalist is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Reflection Elementalist is a neutral card. Reflection Elementalist costs 5 mana. Reflection Elementalist rarity is rare. Reflection Elementalist is from type Creature. Reflection Elementalist has 3 attack. Reflection Elementalist has 4 health. Reflection Elementalist is from Mystic tribe. Reflection Elementalist is part of the genesis set. Reflection Elementalist currently available in beta. There are 12474 Reflection Elementalist cards in existence (total). Reflection Elementalist was released at October 26, 2019.