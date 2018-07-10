Red Fume Dash is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Red Fume Dash belongs to war. Red Fume Dash costs 2 mana. Red Fume Dash rarity is epic. Red Fume Dash is from type Spell. Red Fume Dash is from Neutral tribe. Red Fume Dash is part of the genesis set. Red Fume Dash currently available in beta. There are 4484 Red Fume Dash cards in existence (total). Red Fume Dash was released at August 28, 2019.