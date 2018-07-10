2

Recursion

Add two copies of a random spell from your opponents void to your hand.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Recursion
Add two copies of a random spell from your opponents void to your hand.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Recursion
Delve a random spell.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Recursion

Recursion is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Recursion belongs to magic. Recursion costs 2 mana. Recursion rarity is common. Recursion is from type Spell. Recursion is from Neutral tribe. Recursion is part of the genesis set. Recursion currently available in beta. There are 35431 Recursion cards in existence (total). Recursion was released at August 28, 2019.