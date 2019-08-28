Target creature goes to sleep. Add a copy of the top card of your opponent's deck to your hand.

Reconnaissance is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Reconnaissance belongs to deception. Reconnaissance costs 2 mana. Reconnaissance rarity is rare. Reconnaissance is from type Spell. Reconnaissance is from Neutral tribe. Reconnaissance is part of the core set. Reconnaissance currently available in beta. There are 219 Reconnaissance cards in existence (total). Reconnaissance was released at August 28, 2019.