When this card enters your hand, copy the card text of a random Anubian in your Void.

Reborn Pharaoh is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Reborn Pharaoh belongs to death. Reborn Pharaoh costs 3 mana. Reborn Pharaoh rarity is rare. Reborn Pharaoh is from type Creature. Reborn Pharaoh has 3 attack. Reborn Pharaoh has 2 health. Reborn Pharaoh is from Anubian tribe. Reborn Pharaoh is part of the genesis set. Reborn Pharaoh currently available in beta. There are 12184 Reborn Pharaoh cards in existence (total). Reborn Pharaoh was released at October 10, 2019.