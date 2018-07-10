3

Reborn Pharaoh

Roar: Give a random other Anubian "Afterlife: Pull this creature from the void into your hand."

3
2
Anubian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Reborn Pharaoh

Roar: copy the card text of a random anubian in your void.

2
2
Anubian

Version 4

Replaced October 10, 2019

3
Reborn Pharaoh
Roar: copy the card text of a random anubian in your void.
2
2
Anubian

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Reborn Pharaoh
When this card enters your hand, copy the card text of a random Anubian in your Void.
2
2
Anubian

Version 2

Replaced May 31, 2019

3
Reborn Pharaoh
Roar: Give all other friendly Anubians Deadly.
2
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

