At the end of your turn, add a random Aether from your void to your hand.

Rebirth Planetar is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Rebirth Planetar is a neutral card. Rebirth Planetar costs 7 mana. Rebirth Planetar rarity is common. Rebirth Planetar is from type Creature. Rebirth Planetar has 6 attack. Rebirth Planetar has 7 health. Rebirth Planetar is from Aether tribe. Rebirth Planetar is part of the genesis set. Rebirth Planetar currently available in beta. There are 35226 Rebirth Planetar cards in existence (total). Rebirth Planetar was released at October 10, 2019.