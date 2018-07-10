7

Rebirth Planetar

At the end of your turn, add a random Aether from your void to your hand.

6
7
Aether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 4

Replaced October 10, 2019

7
Rebirth Planetar
At the end of your turn, add a random Aether from your void to your hand.
5
7

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

8
Rebirth Planetar
At the end of each turn, add a random Aether from your void to your hand.
5
10

Version 2

Replaced July 30, 2019

10
Rebirth Planetar
At the end of each turn, add a random Aether from your Void to your hand.
4
10

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Rebirth Planetar

