Destroy two friendly creatures. Summon a creature from your Void with the same or lower combined Mana cost. Give this creature Soulless.

Obliterate a friendly creature. Summon a creature from your void with mana cost of X +1 or less. X is the cost of the creature obliterated.

Give a friendly creature soulless then destroy it. Summon a creature from your void with mana cost of X +1 or less. X is the cost of the destroyed creature.

Give a friendly creature soulless then destroy it. Summon a creature from your void with mana cost of X +1 or less, and give it soulless. X is the cost of the destroyed creature.

Reanimate is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Reanimate belongs to death. Reanimate costs 3 mana. Reanimate rarity is common. Reanimate is from type GodPower. Reanimate is from Neutral tribe. Reanimate is part of the core set. Reanimate currently available in beta. There are 471 Reanimate cards in existence (total). Reanimate was released at March 03, 2020.