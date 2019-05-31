Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Give a friendly creature soulless then destroy it. Summon a creature from your void with mana cost of X+1 or less. X is the cost of the destroyed creature.
Version 6
Replaced March 03, 2020
Version 5
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 4
Replaced August 13, 2019
Version 3
Replaced July 10, 2019
Version 2
Replaced June 20, 2019
