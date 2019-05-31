3

Reanimate

Give a friendly creature soulless then destroy it. Summon a creature from your void with mana cost of X +1 or less, and give it soulless. X is the cost of the destroyed creature.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Reanimate

Give a friendly creature soulless then destroy it. Summon a creature from your void with mana cost of X+1 or less. X is the cost of the destroyed creature.

Version 6

Replaced March 03, 2020

3
Reanimate
Give a friendly creature soulless then destroy it. Summon a creature from your void with mana cost of X +1 or less. X is the cost of the destroyed creature.

Version 5

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Reanimate
Obliterate a friendly creature. Summon a creature from your void with mana cost of X +1 or less. X is the cost of the creature obliterated.

Version 4

Replaced August 13, 2019

3
Reanimate
Obliterate a friendly creature. Summon a random creature from your void that costs 1 more mana than the obliterated creature.

Version 3

Replaced July 10, 2019

2
Reanimate
Destroy two friendly creatures. Summon a creature from your void with the same or lower combined mana cost. Give this creature soulless.

Version 2

Replaced June 20, 2019

1
Reanimate
Destroy two friendly creatures. Summon a creature from your Void with the same or lower combined Mana cost. Give this creature Soulless.

Version 1

Replaced May 31, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Reanimate

Reanimate is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Reanimate belongs to death. Reanimate costs 3 mana. Reanimate rarity is common. Reanimate is from type GodPower. Reanimate is from Neutral tribe. Reanimate is part of the core set. Reanimate currently available in beta. There are 471 Reanimate cards in existence (total). Reanimate was released at March 03, 2020.