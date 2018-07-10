Read The Leaves is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Read The Leaves belongs to magic. Read The Leaves costs 2 mana. Read The Leaves rarity is epic. Read The Leaves is from type Spell. Read The Leaves is from Neutral tribe. Read The Leaves is part of the genesis set. Read The Leaves currently available in beta. There are 4448 Read The Leaves cards in existence (total). Read The Leaves was released at August 28, 2019.