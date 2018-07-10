1

Raze Imp

Roar: Shuffle two random Nethers into your deck.

2
2
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Raze Imp

Burn 1. Roar: Shuffle two copies of Raze Imp into your deck and two into your void.

2
3
Nether

Version 3

Replaced October 01, 2019

1
Raze Imp
Burn 1. Roar: Shuffle two copies of Raze Imp into your deck and two into your void.
2
3
Nether

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Raze Imp
Burn +1.
2
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Raze Imp is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Raze Imp is a neutral card. Raze Imp costs 1 mana. Raze Imp rarity is common. Raze Imp is from type Creature. Raze Imp has 2 attack. Raze Imp has 2 health. Raze Imp is from Nether tribe. Raze Imp is part of the genesis set. Raze Imp currently available in beta. There are 35514 Raze Imp cards in existence (total). Raze Imp was released at October 01, 2019.