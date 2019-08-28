Raving Necromancer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Raving Necromancer belongs to death. Raving Necromancer costs 2 mana. Raving Necromancer rarity is common. Raving Necromancer is from type Creature. Raving Necromancer has 3 attack. Raving Necromancer has 2 health. Raving Necromancer is from Mystic tribe. Raving Necromancer is part of the core set. Raving Necromancer currently available in beta. There are 278 Raving Necromancer cards in existence (total). Raving Necromancer was released at October 26, 2019.