1

Raving Fan

After you use your god power, Raving Fan gets +2 strength.

0
2

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Raving Fan
When you use your god power, Raving Fan gets +2 strength.
0
2

Version 5

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Raving Fan
When you use your god power, give attack +2 to this creature.
0
3

Version 4

Replaced July 22, 2019

1
Raving Fan
When you use your God power, give +2 Attack to this creature.
0
3

Version 3

Replaced May 31, 2019

3
Raving Fan
When you use your God power, give +1 Attack to this creature.
2
3

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

3
Raving Fan
Every time you use your God power, gain +1 Attack.
2
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

