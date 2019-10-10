Deal damage to all enemy creatures where the damage is equal to the number of creatures on the board.

Rapture Dance is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Rapture Dance belongs to deception. Rapture Dance costs 6 mana. Rapture Dance rarity is common. Rapture Dance is from type Spell. Rapture Dance is from Neutral tribe. Rapture Dance is part of the core set. Rapture Dance currently available in beta. There are 350 Rapture Dance cards in existence (total). Rapture Dance was released at October 10, 2019.