Frontline. Can't attack. At the end of each turn, set this creature's strength to 0.

Rampart is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Rampart is a neutral card. Rampart costs 1 mana. Rampart rarity is common. Rampart is from type Creature. Rampart has 0 attack. Rampart has 6 health. Rampart is from Structure tribe. Rampart is part of the core set. Rampart currently available in beta. There are 439 Rampart cards in existence (total). Rampart was released at October 26, 2019.