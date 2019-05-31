1

Rampart

Frontline. Can't attack. At the end of each turn, set this creature's strength to 0.

0
6
Structure

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Version 4

Replaced October 26, 2019

1
Rampart
Frontline. Can't attack. At the end of each turn, set Rampart strength to 0.
0
6

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Rampart
Frontline. Cannot attack.
0
6

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

1
Rampart
Frontline. Cannot attack.
0
7

Version 1

Replaced May 31, 2019

