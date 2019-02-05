5

Raise Dead

Summon a creature from any void. Give it soulless.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
Raise Dead

Summon a creature from any void.

Version 3

Replaced May 09, 2020

5
Raise Dead
Summon a creature from any void.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

5
Raise Dead
Summon a creature from any Void.

Version 1

Replaced February 05, 2019

Raise Dead is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Raise Dead belongs to death. Raise Dead costs 5 mana. Raise Dead rarity is common. Raise Dead is from type Spell. Raise Dead is from Neutral tribe. Raise Dead is part of the core set. Raise Dead currently available in beta. There are 314 Raise Dead cards in existence (total). Raise Dead was released at May 09, 2020.