Raise Dead is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Raise Dead belongs to death. Raise Dead costs 5 mana. Raise Dead rarity is common. Raise Dead is from type Spell. Raise Dead is from Neutral tribe. Raise Dead is part of the core set. Raise Dead currently available in beta. There are 314 Raise Dead cards in existence (total). Raise Dead was released at May 09, 2020.