While Raiding Kraken is in your hand, if you play a creature, reduce mana cost by 1.

At the start of your turn, set this creature's mana cost to 9 minus the number of creatures on the board.

Raiding Kraken is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Raiding Kraken is a neutral card. Raiding Kraken costs 9 mana. Raiding Kraken rarity is rare. Raiding Kraken is from type Creature. Raiding Kraken has 3 attack. Raiding Kraken has 5 health. Raiding Kraken is from Wild tribe. Raiding Kraken is part of the genesis set. Raiding Kraken currently available in beta. There are 12252 Raiding Kraken cards in existence (total). Raiding Kraken was released at October 26, 2019.