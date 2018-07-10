9

Raiding Kraken

At the start of your turn, set this creature's mana cost to 9 minus the number of creatures on the board.

3
5
Wild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 5

Replaced October 26, 2019

7
Raiding Kraken

While Raiding Kraken is in your hand, if you play a creature, reduce mana cost by 1.

3
5

Version 4

Replaced September 12, 2019

7
Raiding Kraken

While Raiding Kraken is in your hand, if you play a creature, reduce mana cost by 1.

3
5

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

9
Raiding Kraken

Costs 1 less for each enemy creature on the board.

6
6

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

10
Raiding Kraken

Costs 1 less for each creature in play.

8
8
Viking

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Raiding Kraken is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Raiding Kraken is a neutral card. Raiding Kraken costs 9 mana. Raiding Kraken rarity is rare. Raiding Kraken is from type Creature. Raiding Kraken has 3 attack. Raiding Kraken has 5 health. Raiding Kraken is from Wild tribe. Raiding Kraken is part of the genesis set. Raiding Kraken currently available in beta. There are 12252 Raiding Kraken cards in existence (total). Raiding Kraken was released at October 26, 2019.