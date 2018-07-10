Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
At the start of your turn, set this creature's mana cost to 9 minus the number of creatures on the board.
Version 5
Replaced October 26, 2019
While Raiding Kraken is in your hand, if you play a creature, reduce mana cost by 1.
Version 4
Replaced September 12, 2019
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
