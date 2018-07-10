Ragnarok is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ragnarok belongs to death. Ragnarok costs 1 mana. Ragnarok rarity is rare. Ragnarok is from type Spell. Ragnarok is from Neutral tribe. Ragnarok is part of the genesis set. Ragnarok currently available in beta. There are 12372 Ragnarok cards in existence (total). Ragnarok was released at August 28, 2019.