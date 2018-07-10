1

Ragnarok

Deal 3 damage to each god, and give burn +3 to each creature.

Former versions

1
Ragnarok
Deal 3 damage to all gods, and give burn +3 to all creatures.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Ragnarok
Deal 3 damage to all Gods, give all creatures Burn +3.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

2
Ragnarok
Give all creatures Burn +1.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Ragnarok is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ragnarok belongs to death. Ragnarok costs 1 mana. Ragnarok rarity is rare. Ragnarok is from type Spell. Ragnarok is from Neutral tribe. Ragnarok is part of the genesis set. Ragnarok currently available in beta. There are 12372 Ragnarok cards in existence (total). Ragnarok was released at August 28, 2019.