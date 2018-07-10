Radiant Guardian is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Radiant Guardian belongs to light. Radiant Guardian costs 7 mana. Radiant Guardian rarity is common. Radiant Guardian is from type Creature. Radiant Guardian has 5 attack. Radiant Guardian has 7 health. Radiant Guardian is from Aether tribe. Radiant Guardian is part of the genesis set. Radiant Guardian currently available in beta. There are 35536 Radiant Guardian cards in existence (total). Radiant Guardian was released at September 03, 2019.