4

Radiant Embalmer

Roar: Pull a card from your void to your hand.

2
2

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Radiant Embalmer
Roar: Move a card from your void to your hand.
2
2

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

5
Radiant Embalmer
Roar: Move a card from your void to your hand.
2
3

Version 2

Replaced July 30, 2019

5
Radiant Embalmer
Roar: Move target card from your Void to your hand.
2
3

Version 1

Replaced December 16, 2018

Radiant Embalmer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Radiant Embalmer belongs to light. Radiant Embalmer costs 4 mana. Radiant Embalmer rarity is rare. Radiant Embalmer is from type Creature. Radiant Embalmer has 2 attack. Radiant Embalmer has 2 health. Radiant Embalmer is from Neutral tribe. Radiant Embalmer is part of the core set. Radiant Embalmer currently available in beta. There are 235 Radiant Embalmer cards in existence (total). Radiant Embalmer was released at August 28, 2019.