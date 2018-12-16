Radiant Embalmer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Radiant Embalmer belongs to light. Radiant Embalmer costs 4 mana. Radiant Embalmer rarity is rare. Radiant Embalmer is from type Creature. Radiant Embalmer has 2 attack. Radiant Embalmer has 2 health. Radiant Embalmer is from Neutral tribe. Radiant Embalmer is part of the core set. Radiant Embalmer currently available in beta. There are 235 Radiant Embalmer cards in existence (total). Radiant Embalmer was released at August 28, 2019.