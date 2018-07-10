4

Ra's Ascension

Double the health of each friendly Anubian.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
Ra's Ascension

Double the health of all Anubians on the board and in the void.

Version 3

Replaced October 01, 2019

5
Ra's Ascension
Double the health of all Anubians on the board and in the void.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

6
Ra's Ascension
Double the Health of all Anubians on the board and Void.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Ra's Ascension is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ra's Ascension belongs to light. Ra's Ascension costs 4 mana. Ra's Ascension rarity is rare. Ra's Ascension is from type Spell. Ra's Ascension is from Neutral tribe. Ra's Ascension is part of the genesis set. Ra's Ascension currently available in beta. There are 12298 Ra's Ascension cards in existence (total). Ra's Ascension was released at October 01, 2019.