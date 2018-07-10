Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 3
Replaced October 01, 2019
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Ra's Ascension is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ra's Ascension belongs to light. Ra's Ascension costs 4 mana. Ra's Ascension rarity is rare. Ra's Ascension is from type Spell. Ra's Ascension is from Neutral tribe. Ra's Ascension is part of the genesis set. Ra's Ascension currently available in beta. There are 12298 Ra's Ascension cards in existence (total). Ra's Ascension was released at October 01, 2019.