Double the health of all Anubians on the board and in the void.

Ra's Ascension is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ra's Ascension belongs to light. Ra's Ascension costs 4 mana. Ra's Ascension rarity is rare. Ra's Ascension is from type Spell. Ra's Ascension is from Neutral tribe. Ra's Ascension is part of the genesis set. Ra's Ascension currently available in beta. There are 12298 Ra's Ascension cards in existence (total). Ra's Ascension was released at October 01, 2019.