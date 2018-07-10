Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 2
Replaced September 03, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Quicksilver Dragon is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Quicksilver Dragon is a neutral card. Quicksilver Dragon costs 7 mana. Quicksilver Dragon rarity is common. Quicksilver Dragon is from type Creature. Quicksilver Dragon has 7 attack. Quicksilver Dragon has 8 health. Quicksilver Dragon is from Dragon tribe. Quicksilver Dragon is part of the genesis set. Quicksilver Dragon currently available in beta. There are 35353 Quicksilver Dragon cards in existence (total). Quicksilver Dragon was released at September 03, 2019.