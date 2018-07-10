1

Pyrrhic Incantation

Give target creature burn +14. Deal 3 damage to your god.

Former versions

1
Pyrrhic Incantation
Give a creature burn +14. Deal 3 damage to your god.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Pyrrhic Incantation
Give a creature burn +30. Deal 3 damage to your god.

Version 2

Replaced August 20, 2019

3
Pyrrhic Incantation
Give a creature Burn +5.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Pyrrhic Incantation is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Pyrrhic Incantation belongs to death. Pyrrhic Incantation costs 1 mana. Pyrrhic Incantation rarity is common. Pyrrhic Incantation is from type Spell. Pyrrhic Incantation is from Neutral tribe. Pyrrhic Incantation is part of the genesis set. Pyrrhic Incantation currently available in beta. There are 35116 Pyrrhic Incantation cards in existence (total). Pyrrhic Incantation was released at August 28, 2019.