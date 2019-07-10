4

Pyrrhic Adolescent

Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +1.

4
4
Dragon

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Pyrrhic Adolescent
Creatures damaged by this get burn +1.
2
6
Dragon

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

4
Pyrrhic Adolescent
Creatures damaged by this get burn +1.
3
5
Dragon

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

Pyrrhic Adolescent is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Pyrrhic Adolescent is a neutral card. Pyrrhic Adolescent costs 4 mana. Pyrrhic Adolescent rarity is rare. Pyrrhic Adolescent is from type Creature. Pyrrhic Adolescent has 4 attack. Pyrrhic Adolescent has 4 health. Pyrrhic Adolescent is from Dragon tribe. Pyrrhic Adolescent is part of the core set. Pyrrhic Adolescent currently available in beta. There are 210 Pyrrhic Adolescent cards in existence (total). Pyrrhic Adolescent was released at September 03, 2019.