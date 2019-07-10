Pyrrhic Adolescent is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Pyrrhic Adolescent is a neutral card. Pyrrhic Adolescent costs 4 mana. Pyrrhic Adolescent rarity is rare. Pyrrhic Adolescent is from type Creature. Pyrrhic Adolescent has 4 attack. Pyrrhic Adolescent has 4 health. Pyrrhic Adolescent is from Dragon tribe. Pyrrhic Adolescent is part of the core set. Pyrrhic Adolescent currently available in beta. There are 210 Pyrrhic Adolescent cards in existence (total). Pyrrhic Adolescent was released at September 03, 2019.