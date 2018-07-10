7

Pyroclastic Alchemist

Roar: Summon two 1/1 Pyroclasts.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Pyroclastic Alchemist
Roar: Summon two 1/1 Pyroclasts.
Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Pyroclastic Alchemist
Roar: Summon two 1/1 Pyrogolems.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Pyroclastic Alchemist is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Pyroclastic Alchemist is a neutral card. Pyroclastic Alchemist costs 7 mana. Pyroclastic Alchemist rarity is rare. Pyroclastic Alchemist is from type Creature. Pyroclastic Alchemist has 7 attack. Pyroclastic Alchemist has 7 health. Pyroclastic Alchemist is from Neutral tribe. Pyroclastic Alchemist is part of the genesis set. Pyroclastic Alchemist currently available in beta. There are 12332 Pyroclastic Alchemist cards in existence (total). Pyroclastic Alchemist was released at August 28, 2019.