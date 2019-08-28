At the start of your turn, give burn +4 to the creature with the highest health and remove 1 durability.

Pyrocannon is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Pyrocannon belongs to death. Pyrocannon costs 1 mana. Pyrocannon rarity is common. Pyrocannon is from type Weapon. Pyrocannon has 0 attack. Pyrocannon has 4 health. Pyrocannon is from Neutral tribe. Pyrocannon is part of the etherbots set. Pyrocannon currently available in beta. There are 2971 Pyrocannon cards in existence (total). Pyrocannon was released at August 28, 2019.