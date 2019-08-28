Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 1
Replaced August 28, 2019
Pyrocannon is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Pyrocannon belongs to death. Pyrocannon costs 1 mana. Pyrocannon rarity is common. Pyrocannon is from type Weapon. Pyrocannon has 0 attack. Pyrocannon has 4 health. Pyrocannon is from Neutral tribe. Pyrocannon is part of the etherbots set. Pyrocannon currently available in beta. There are 2971 Pyrocannon cards in existence (total). Pyrocannon was released at August 28, 2019.