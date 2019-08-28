Pyreshell Beetle is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Pyreshell Beetle is a neutral card. Pyreshell Beetle costs 1 mana. Pyreshell Beetle rarity is rare. Pyreshell Beetle is from type Creature. Pyreshell Beetle has 1 attack. Pyreshell Beetle has 3 health. Pyreshell Beetle is from Wild tribe. Pyreshell Beetle is part of the core set. Pyreshell Beetle currently available in beta. There are 281 Pyreshell Beetle cards in existence (total). Pyreshell Beetle was released at October 26, 2019.