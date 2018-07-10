Pyramid Warden is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Pyramid Warden is a neutral card. Pyramid Warden costs 2 mana. Pyramid Warden rarity is rare. Pyramid Warden is from type Creature. Pyramid Warden has 2 attack. Pyramid Warden has 6 health. Pyramid Warden is from Anubian tribe. Pyramid Warden is part of the genesis set. Pyramid Warden currently available in beta. There are 12194 Pyramid Warden cards in existence (total). Pyramid Warden was released at August 28, 2019.