4

Proud Conscriptor

Afterlife: Summon two 1/1 Amazon Recruits.

2
3
Amazon

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Proud Conscriptor
Afterlife: Summon three 1/1 Amazon Recruits.
2
2
Amazon

Version 2

Replaced July 22, 2019

3
Proud Conscriptor
Afterlife: Summon a 1/1 Amazon Recruit for each of this creature's Attack value.
2
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Proud Conscriptor is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Proud Conscriptor belongs to nature. Proud Conscriptor costs 4 mana. Proud Conscriptor rarity is epic. Proud Conscriptor is from type Creature. Proud Conscriptor has 2 attack. Proud Conscriptor has 3 health. Proud Conscriptor is from Amazon tribe. Proud Conscriptor is part of the genesis set. Proud Conscriptor currently available in beta. There are 4328 Proud Conscriptor cards in existence (total). Proud Conscriptor was released at August 28, 2019.