Proud Conscriptor is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Proud Conscriptor belongs to nature. Proud Conscriptor costs 4 mana. Proud Conscriptor rarity is epic. Proud Conscriptor is from type Creature. Proud Conscriptor has 2 attack. Proud Conscriptor has 3 health. Proud Conscriptor is from Amazon tribe. Proud Conscriptor is part of the genesis set. Proud Conscriptor currently available in beta. There are 4328 Proud Conscriptor cards in existence (total). Proud Conscriptor was released at August 28, 2019.