Propyrean Owl is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Propyrean Owl is a neutral card. Propyrean Owl costs 3 mana. Propyrean Owl rarity is rare. Propyrean Owl is from type Creature. Propyrean Owl has 4 attack. Propyrean Owl has 2 health. Propyrean Owl is from Neutral tribe. Propyrean Owl is part of the core set. Propyrean Owl currently available in beta. Propyrean Owl was released at August 28, 2019.