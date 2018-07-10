Burn 3. At the start of the game, shuffle 15 Promethean Flames into each player's deck. Give your god burn +3.

Prometheus is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Prometheus is a neutral card. Prometheus costs 6 mana. Prometheus rarity is mythic. Prometheus is from type Creature. Prometheus has 10 attack. Prometheus has 10 health. Prometheus is from Neutral tribe. Prometheus is part of the mythic set. Prometheus currently available in beta. There are 1 Prometheus cards in existence (total). Prometheus was released at August 28, 2019.