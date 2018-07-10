6

Prometheus

Burn 3. At the start of the game, shuffle 15 Promethean Flames into each player's deck. Give your god burn +3.

10
10

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

6
Prometheus
Burn +3. Game Start: Shuffle 15 Promethean Flames into each player's deck. Your God gains +3 Burn.
10
10

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

9
Prometheus
Game Start: Unleash First Fires
10
10

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Prometheus is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Prometheus is a neutral card. Prometheus costs 6 mana. Prometheus rarity is mythic. Prometheus is from type Creature. Prometheus has 10 attack. Prometheus has 10 health. Prometheus is from Neutral tribe. Prometheus is part of the mythic set. Prometheus currently available in beta. There are 1 Prometheus cards in existence (total). Prometheus was released at August 28, 2019.