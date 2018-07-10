3

Prodigious Armourer

Backline. At the end of your turn, give +1 health to another random friendly creature.

Guild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 4

Replaced October 26, 2019

Prodigious Armourer
Backline. At the end of your turn, give health +2 to another random friendly creature.
1
Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

Prodigious Armourer
Backline. At the end of your turn, give health +2 to a random friendly creature.
1
Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

2
Prodigious Armourer
Roar: Gain +1 Health for each enemy creature.
2
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Prodigious Armourer

