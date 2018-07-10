Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Backline. At the end of your turn, give +1 health to another random friendly creature.
Version 4
Replaced October 26, 2019
Version 3
Replaced September 03, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Prodigious Armourer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Prodigious Armourer belongs to war. Prodigious Armourer costs 3 mana. Prodigious Armourer rarity is common. Prodigious Armourer is from type Creature. Prodigious Armourer has 2 attack. Prodigious Armourer has 3 health. Prodigious Armourer is from Guild tribe. Prodigious Armourer is part of the genesis set. Prodigious Armourer currently available in beta. There are 35303 Prodigious Armourer cards in existence (total). Prodigious Armourer was released at October 26, 2019.