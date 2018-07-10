Prodigious Armourer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Prodigious Armourer belongs to war. Prodigious Armourer costs 3 mana. Prodigious Armourer rarity is common. Prodigious Armourer is from type Creature. Prodigious Armourer has 2 attack. Prodigious Armourer has 3 health. Prodigious Armourer is from Guild tribe. Prodigious Armourer is part of the genesis set. Prodigious Armourer currently available in beta. There are 35303 Prodigious Armourer cards in existence (total). Prodigious Armourer was released at October 26, 2019.