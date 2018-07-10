1

Primal Guidance

Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature. If you control an Amazon, deal 3 damage instead.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Spirit Animal

Deal 3 damage to a random enemy creature. Control Amazon: Choose the target instead.

Version 3

Replaced October 01, 2019

1
Spirit Animal
Deal 3 damage to a random enemy creature. Control Amazon: Choose the target instead.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Spirit Animal
Give target Amazon +2/+2, Frontline, and Leech.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Primal Guidance is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Primal Guidance belongs to nature. Primal Guidance costs 1 mana. Primal Guidance rarity is common. Primal Guidance is from type Spell. Primal Guidance is from Neutral tribe. Primal Guidance is part of the genesis set. Primal Guidance currently available in beta. There are 34960 Primal Guidance cards in existence (total). Primal Guidance was released at October 01, 2019.