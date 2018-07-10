Primal Guidance is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Primal Guidance belongs to nature. Primal Guidance costs 1 mana. Primal Guidance rarity is common. Primal Guidance is from type Spell. Primal Guidance is from Neutral tribe. Primal Guidance is part of the genesis set. Primal Guidance currently available in beta. There are 34960 Primal Guidance cards in existence (total). Primal Guidance was released at October 01, 2019.