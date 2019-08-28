Pick one: Look at the top 3 cards of yours or your opponent's deck.

Roar: Pick one – · Look at the top three cards of your deck, or · Look at the top three cards or your opponent's deck.

Prescient Spellbinder is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Prescient Spellbinder belongs to magic. Prescient Spellbinder costs 3 mana. Prescient Spellbinder rarity is common. Prescient Spellbinder is from type Creature. Prescient Spellbinder has 3 attack. Prescient Spellbinder has 3 health. Prescient Spellbinder is from Mystic tribe. Prescient Spellbinder is part of the core set. Prescient Spellbinder currently available in beta. There are 201 Prescient Spellbinder cards in existence (total). Prescient Spellbinder was released at October 26, 2019.