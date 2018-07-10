Stay, and live out your life, entombed in the walls of this town. Or join me, and travel the worlds untouched by man

Portal Wrangler is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Portal Wrangler belongs to magic. Portal Wrangler costs 4 mana. Portal Wrangler rarity is common. Portal Wrangler is from type Creature. Portal Wrangler has 3 attack. Portal Wrangler has 4 health. Portal Wrangler is from Mystic tribe. Portal Wrangler is part of the genesis set. Portal Wrangler currently available in beta. There are 35596 Portal Wrangler cards in existence (total). Portal Wrangler was released at October 26, 2019.