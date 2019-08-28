Ward. At the end of your turn, Increase the mana cost of your opponent's god power by 2 until your next turn.

Porphyrion, Dread Cyclops is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Porphyrion, Dread Cyclops is a neutral card. Porphyrion, Dread Cyclops costs 7 mana. Porphyrion, Dread Cyclops rarity is legendary. Porphyrion, Dread Cyclops is from type Creature. Porphyrion, Dread Cyclops has 6 attack. Porphyrion, Dread Cyclops has 8 health. Porphyrion, Dread Cyclops is from Neutral tribe. Porphyrion, Dread Cyclops is part of the core set. Porphyrion, Dread Cyclops currently available in beta. There are 157 Porphyrion, Dread Cyclops cards in existence (total). Porphyrion, Dread Cyclops was released at September 03, 2019.