Roar: If you're holding an Aether, select a creature from your opponent's void and add a copy to your hand.

Planetar Envoy is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Planetar Envoy belongs to magic. Planetar Envoy costs 6 mana. Planetar Envoy rarity is rare. Planetar Envoy is from type Creature. Planetar Envoy has 5 attack. Planetar Envoy has 6 health. Planetar Envoy is from Aether tribe. Planetar Envoy is part of the genesis set. Planetar Envoy currently available in beta. There are 12345 Planetar Envoy cards in existence (total). Planetar Envoy was released at October 01, 2019.