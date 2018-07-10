6

Planetar Envoy

Roar: If you're holding an Aether, select a creature from your opponent's void and add a copy to your hand.

5
6
Aether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Planetar Envoy

Roar: If you're holding an Aether, select a card from your opponent's void, add a copy to your hand.

5
6
Aether

Version 5

Replaced October 01, 2019

6
Planetar Envoy

Roar: If you're holding an Aether, select a card from your opponent's void, add a copy to your hand.

4
6
Aether

Version 4

Replaced September 03, 2019

6
Planetar Envoy
Roar: If you're holding an Aether, delve a copy of a card from your opponent's void.
4
6
Aether

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

5
Planetar Envoy
Roar: If you're holding an Aether, Delve a copy of a card from your opponent's deck.
3
5
Aether

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

3
Planetar Envoy
Roar: If you're holding an Aether, Delve a copy of a card from your opponent's deck.
3
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

