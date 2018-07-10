Planetar Envoy

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Roar: If you're holding an Aether, select a card from your opponent's void, add a copy to your hand.
Version 5
Replaced October 01, 2019
Version 4
Replaced September 03, 2019
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2018
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
