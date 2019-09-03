Frontline. If you have another Aether in hand, delve an Aether and put it into your hand.

Planetar Centurion is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Planetar Centurion is a neutral card. Planetar Centurion costs 7 mana. Planetar Centurion rarity is epic. Planetar Centurion is from type Creature. Planetar Centurion has 7 attack. Planetar Centurion has 7 health. Planetar Centurion is from Aether tribe. Planetar Centurion is part of the core set. Planetar Centurion currently available in beta. There are 231 Planetar Centurion cards in existence (total). Planetar Centurion was released at May 09, 2020.