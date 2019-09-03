Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Frontline. If you have another Aether in hand, delve an Aether and put it into your hand.
Version 4
Replaced May 09, 2020
Frontline. Roar: If you have another Aether in hand, delve an Aether and put it into your hand.
Version 3
Replaced December 27, 2019
Frontline. If you have another Aether in hand, delve an Aether and put it into your hand.
Version 2
Replaced December 03, 2019
Version 1
Replaced September 03, 2019
Planetar Centurion is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Planetar Centurion is a neutral card. Planetar Centurion costs 7 mana. Planetar Centurion rarity is epic. Planetar Centurion is from type Creature. Planetar Centurion has 7 attack. Planetar Centurion has 7 health. Planetar Centurion is from Aether tribe. Planetar Centurion is part of the core set. Planetar Centurion currently available in beta. There are 231 Planetar Centurion cards in existence (total). Planetar Centurion was released at May 09, 2020.