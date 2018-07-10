Pixielock is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Pixielock is a neutral card. Pixielock costs 3 mana. Pixielock rarity is rare. Pixielock is from type Creature. Pixielock has 1 attack. Pixielock has 3 health. Pixielock is from Amazon tribe. Pixielock is part of the genesis set. Pixielock currently available in beta. There are 12337 Pixielock cards in existence (total). Pixielock was released at August 28, 2019.